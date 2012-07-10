Cricket-Pakistan's Afridi retires from international cricket
Feb 20 Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has announced his retirement from international cricket, but said he wants to play in his country's domestic league for two more years.
KANDY, Sri Lanka, July 10 (Reuters) -Sri Lanka were all out for 337 on the third day of the third and final cricket test against Pakistan at the Pallakele Stadium on Tuesday.
Scores:
Pakistan 226 v Sri Lanka 337 (T. Paranavitana 75, T. Samaraweera 73, T. Perera 75, Junaid Khan 5-70) (Editing by Clare Fallon)
Feb 19 All-rounder Asela Gunaratne struck a superb 84 off 46 balls to inspire Sri Lanka to a dramatic two-wicket victory over Australia in the second Twenty20 International in South Geelong, Victoria on Sunday.
NEW DELHI, Feb 19 Australia skipper Steve Smith will replace Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the Rising Pune Supergiants captain in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise said on Sunday.