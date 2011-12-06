CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh, Dec 6 Pakistan were bowled out for 177 in the third and final one-day international against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Pakistan lead the series 2-0.

Scores: Pakistan 177 all out in 46.1 overs (Umar Akmal 57; Mahmudullah 3-4, Abdur Razzak 3-21) v Bangladesh

