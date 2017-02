DHAKA Dec 20 Pakistan were bowled out for 470 on the fourth day of the second and final test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Scores: Bangladesh 338 (Shakib Al Hasan 144, Shahriar Nafees 97) v Pakistan 470 (Taufiq Umar 130, Misbah-ul-Haq 70, Azhar Ali 57, Adnan Akmal 53; Shakib Al Hassan 6-82)

