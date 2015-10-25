DUBAI Oct 25 Pakistan declared on 354 for six on the fourth day of the second test in Dubai on Sunday, setting England a target of 491 to claim an unlikely victory.

Pakistan, playing in their adopted home of the UAE where they have never lost a series, overcame the early loss of captain Misbah-ul-Haq after resuming on 222 for three.

Asad Shafiq (79) and Younus Khan (118) put on a partnership of 113 before the latter was dismissed via a sprawling Moeen Ali catch off Adil Rashid.

The highest total England have ever chased down successfully in a fourth innings is 332, against Australia in 1928-29.

Abu Dhabi's first test was drawn. Sharjah will host the final game in the series from Nov. 1. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)