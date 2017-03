(Repeats with no changes to text)

COLOMBO Aug 17 Sri Lanka were all out for 282 in their second innings on the fourth day to set Pakistan a target of 271 for victory in the second test on Sunday.

Scores: Sri Lanka 320 (Upul Tharanga 92; Junaid Khan 5-67, Wahab Riaz 3-88) and 282 all out (Kumar Sangakkara 59, Mahela Jayawardene 54; Wahab Riaz 3-76, Saeed Ajmal 3-89) v Pakistan 332 (Sarfraz Ahmed 103, Ahmed Shehzad 58; R Herath 9-127) (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)