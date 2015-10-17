ABU DHABI Oct 17 England declared on 598 for nine on the final morning of the first test in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, 75 runs ahead of Pakistan with both teams still to bat again.

England had resumed on 569-8, with Adil Rashid and Stuart Broad at the crease as the tourists sought to build a defendable lead before putting Pakistan into bat.

Paceman Imran Khan clean bowled Rashid (12), the ball moving off the seam to put England on 590-9.

Broad was 17 not out and James Anderson unbeaten on three as captain Alastair Cook declared after 10 morning overs.

With potentially 20 wickets still to fall, a draw is the most likely result in the first match of a three-test series.

The second test in Dubai will start on Oct. 22, with the concluding match in Sharjah from Nov. 1. (Editing by John O'Brien)