KARACHI Feb 18 Pakistan's most-capped player Inzamam-ul-Haq has called on the current team to show a more positive attitude with the bat in the remaining test of their three-match series against South Africa.

South Africa defeated Pakistan by 211 runs in the first test and then beat them by four wickets in the second test in Cape Town on Sunday.

"I thought we were in with a good chance to win the second test but a passive approach in batting cost us the match," Inzamam told Reuters on Monday.

"What concerns me is the scoring rate of our batsmen. Even after getting settled in if they are not going above three runs per over against the world's top side than how can we expect to beat them?"

Inzamam said centuries to Younus Khan and Asad Shafiq on the first day of the second test should have set the tone.

"But we continued to play under pressure from their bowlers who are no doubt the best in the world but certainly not invincible," he said.