Cricket-India's Manohar resigns as ICC chairman
March 15 India's Shashank Manohar has resigned as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to personal reasons, the governing body said on Wednesday.
COLOMBO Aug 16 Pakistan fast bowler Junaid Khan went for a precautionary checkup after being hit on the head while batting by a delivery from Sri Lanka paceman Dhammika Prasad during the third day of the second test on Saturday.
"Junaid was feeling dizzy after he came to the dressing room and we have taken him to hospital for precautionary check-up," Pakistan team manager Moin Khan told reporters.
"He is under observation and a head scan has been taken."
The left-arm paceman, who took five wickets in Sri Lanka's first innings, did not take the field during Sri Lanka's second innings as Pakistan were reduced to three frontline bowlers.
Junaid was hit on the left side of his helmet and continued to bat after receiving treatment on the field to remain unbeaten on 13. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
* One-day specialist Doherty also calls time (Adds Voges' quotes)
March 15 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Wednesday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bat Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath (capt), Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (capt), Sabbir Rahman, Mosadd