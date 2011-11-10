KARACHI Nov 10 Leg spinner Danish Kaneria's hopes of playing for Pakistan were dealt a blow on Thursday when his appeal against the PCB's refusal to consider him for selection was dismissed by the Sindh High Court.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has not selected Kaneria since his involvement in a spot-fixing investigation held in England last year which resulted in his contract with English county side Essex being terminated.

Kaneria was questioned by Essex police over a Pro-40 match between Essex and Durham in 2009, but was cleared of any wrongdoing. However, the PCB have refused to consider him for international matches.

"The court has said that it does not have the jurisdiction to rule on our petition. We have been told to seek redress from either the Lahore High Court or go to the Supreme Court," Kaneria's lawyer Faroog Naseem said.

Kaneria, who has taken 261 wickets in 61 tests, last appeared for Pakistan against England in Nottingham in 2010.

"I am disappointed over today's decision but I have still not given up my fight to get clearance for national selection," Kaneria told reporters.

"It has been a hard last one year for me and I still want this stigma cleared from my name."

Kaneria said he would consult his lawyer and decide whether to file a petition in the Lahore High Court or appeal in the Supreme Court.

