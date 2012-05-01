KARACHI May 1 Former Pakistan leg-spinner
Danish Kaneria will protest his innocence when he appears before
an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) disciplinary hearing
investigating corruption charges this month, his brother Vicky
said on Tuesday.
"Our lawyers have sent the preliminary reply within the
deadline given to us by the ECB. We have informed them Danish
will appear for the hearing starting from May 21," Vicky told
Reuters.
"Our lawyers have stated in the reply that Danish is not
guilty and he has been unfairly charged on the basis of a
statement."
Kaneria has been summoned to the hearing in Britain after
being named in a London court in February as a go-between in the
spot-fixing scandal that resulted in a four-month jail sentence
for his former Essex team mate Mervyn Westfield.
"We want this hearing to be held because we see it as the
best way to get Danish's name cleared once and for all from this
spot-fixing case," Vicky said.
