Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
KARACHI, July 9 Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has been suspended from playing in his home country after his life ban in England for corruption while playing for Essex in the county championship.
A Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman said on Monday Kaneira would be unable to play until a decision had been reached on any appeal from the player.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.