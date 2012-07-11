KARACHI, July 11 P akistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has appealed against a life ban imposed on him by the England and Wales cricket board (ECB) for his role in spot-fixing.

“"The legal team with Danish has filed the appeal against the ban and we will go to any legal forum to get justice," the bowler's elder brother Vicky told Reuters in Karachi.

The ECB disciplinary panel found Kaneria guilty of corruption and spot fixing during his stint with English county, Essex and banned him for life from playing in England.

Kaneria, who has taken 261 test wickets, has pleaded his innocence and claims the ECB hearing was pre-determined and he was not given justice.

"“We feel Danish didn't get a fair hearing and justice and there was no evidence to support the harsh life ban on him as cricket is his livelihood," said Vicky.

The brother said Kaneria, who has been suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board, had been ordered to pay 100,000 pounds ($155,600) in costs for the hearings. ($1 = 0.6426 British pounds) (Editing by Alan Baldwin)