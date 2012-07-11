KARACHI, July 11 P akistan leg-spinner Danish
Kaneria has appealed against a life ban imposed on him by the
England and Wales cricket board (ECB) for his role in
spot-fixing.
“"The legal team with Danish has filed the appeal against
the ban and we will go to any legal forum to get justice," the
bowler's elder brother Vicky told Reuters in Karachi.
The ECB disciplinary panel found Kaneria guilty of
corruption and spot fixing during his stint with English county,
Essex and banned him for life from playing in England.
Kaneria, who has taken 261 test wickets, has pleaded his
innocence and claims the ECB hearing was pre-determined and he
was not given justice.
"“We feel Danish didn't get a fair hearing and justice and
there was no evidence to support the harsh life ban on him as
cricket is his livelihood," said Vicky.
The brother said Kaneria, who has been suspended by the
Pakistan Cricket Board, had been ordered to pay 100,000 pounds
($155,600) in costs for the hearings.
($1 = 0.6426 British pounds)
(Editing by Alan Baldwin)