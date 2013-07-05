KARACHI, July 5 The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) endorsed the life ban on Danish Kaneria on Friday, effectively ending the career of the former test spinner who was banned in England last year for spot-fixing.

Kaneria was found guilty of corruption while playing for county side Essex in 2009 and his appeal against a life ban from cricket was dismissed by an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) disciplinary panel on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old leg-spinner has repeatedly denied any involvement in trying to engineer particular situations in a game but could not overturn the punishment.

"The ECB appeals panel has upheld the life ban on Kaneria and the PCB is bound to recognize, respect and enforce the ban in Pakistan," the Pakistan board said in a statement.

"PCB hopes that Kaneria will reflect on his past conduct and will now initiate efforts towards redemption and rehabilitation," the statement read.

A PCB spokesman said Kaneria was suspended for life from any involvement in the playing, organisation or administration of cricket in any form or manner under the jurisdiction of PCB.

The spinner, who played the last of his 61 tests against England in 2010, said he had been a "victim of injustice right from the start" and was consulting his lawyers on whether to appeal in a court of law. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)