KARACHI, Sept 30 Pakistan's former captain Salim Malik was withdrawn from a national veterans team on Friday because his appearance would have contravened his life ban.

Malik was banned in 2000 by the Pakistan Cricket Board on the recommendations of a judicial committee that held an inquiry into match-fixing allegations.

However, he was still named in the Pakistan veterans squad leaving for a tour of Sri Lanka later on Friday.

The President of the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association, Fawad Ijaz Khan, said they had hurriedly withdrawn Malik from the party.

"We didn't know he was still under a ban. We were informed by the President of the Punjab Veterans Cricket Association about this," Ijaz told Reuters.

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir escaped further punishment for flouting his five-year spot-fixing ban by playing for an English amateur side in a league match in June.