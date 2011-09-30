KARACHI, Sept 30 Pakistan's former captain Salim
Malik was withdrawn from a national veterans team on Friday
because his appearance would have contravened his life ban.
Malik was banned in 2000 by the Pakistan Cricket Board on
the recommendations of a judicial committee that held an inquiry
into match-fixing allegations.
However, he was still named in the Pakistan veterans squad
leaving for a tour of Sri Lanka later on Friday.
The President of the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association,
Fawad Ijaz Khan, said they had hurriedly withdrawn Malik from
the party.
"We didn't know he was still under a ban. We were informed
by the President of the Punjab Veterans Cricket Association
about this," Ijaz told Reuters.
Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir escaped further
punishment for flouting his five-year spot-fixing ban by playing
for an English amateur side in a league match in June.