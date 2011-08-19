KARACHI Aug 19 Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has been cleared of wrongdoing in an integrity investigation and can be considered for international selection again, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday.

Malik had been under scrutiny since December as the PCB's integrity committee sought clarification from him about deposits in his foreign bank accounts.

"Shoaib Malik was directed to provide complete information supported with relevant documents regarding the source of the said deposits, which he did provide," a PCB statement said.

"The committee reviewed all the material in detail and also verified the veracity of the said information from relevant authorities.

"The integrity committee after detailed deliberations has unanimously reached the conclusion that prima facie Shoaib Malik has been able to establish that the said deposits in this overseas account did not emanate from any questionable source or activity," the statement added.

"As against that no incriminating material to the contrary was available on the record hence Shoaib Malik is hereby cleared by the integrity committee."

The 29-year-old Malik, who has played 32 tests and 192 one-day internationals, last played for Pakistan in England last year.

The allrounder has been named among the reserves for Pakistan's coming tour to Zimbabwe and chief selector Mohsin Khan said the selectors would soon decide if he should be considered for the main team.

"He is now cleared by the board and being a senior player who has done well in domestic cricket is a serious contender for a comeback to the team," Khan said.

Malik, who led Pakistan between 2007 and 2009 before being stripped of the captaincy on disciplinary grounds, said he was delighted to clear his name.

"It has been a very hard few months for me because not playing for Pakistan was a huge gap in my life. But it is great to be cleared and hopefully now I can start focusing on my comeback," he told Reuters.

The committee has yet to rule on a similar case involving test leg-spinner Danish Kaneria. (Editing by Clare Fallon)