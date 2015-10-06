Oct 6 Pakistan have recalled all-rounder Shoaib Malik from the test wilderness, adding him as the 16th member to their squad for the three-match series against England starting this month in the United Arab Emirates.

The 33-year-old former Pakistan captain, who last played a test in August 2010, has been rewarded for his strong form in the limited-overs matches in Zimbabwe, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

"Following (team manager) Intikhab Alam's request, I spoke with my fellow selectors and there was unanimity over retaining Malik, keeping in mind his current batting form and the off-spin bowling option that could be handy in the all-important forthcoming test series against England," chief selector Haroon Rashid said.

Malik has played 32 tests for Pakistan, scoring two hundreds and eight fifties as well as taking 21 wickets.

He remained unbeaten during the last two matches of the three-ODI series in Zimbabwe with a top score of 96 not out. He also took four wickets.

Abu Dhabi hosts the first test from Oct. 13, with the last two matches taking place in Dubai (Oct. 22-26) and Sharjah (Nov. 1-5). (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by xx)