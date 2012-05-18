KARACHI May 18 Pakistan's one-day and test
skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has said he will continue to play Twenty20
cricket despite being stripped of the captaincy for the short
format and wants to be selected for the World Cup.
"I enjoy playing T20 cricket and I will continue to play at
the domestic level. I have not given up hope of playing in the
ICC World Cup in Sri Lanka this year," Misbah, who turns 38 next
week, told reporters on Friday.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) named Mohammad Hafeez as
captain of the national Twenty20 team last week and dropped
Misbah from the squad.
Misbah said it was the PCB's decision to appoint a younger
captain for the Twenty20 format and he wished Hafeez well.
"Hafeez will be my vice-captain in the other formats and we
already have a good understanding," he said.
The Pakistan selectors have decided to have separate test,
one-day and T20 squads for next month's tour of Sri Lanka.
Misbah, who has played 34 tests, 89 one-day-internationals
and 39 Twenty20 matches, said the tour would be tough but his
team had the potential to improve their ranking.
"As a team we have progressed well in the last year and I am
please at the progress we have made in fielding and fitness in
particular," the batsman added.
Pakistan has not lost a test series since the tour to
England in 2010. Under Misbah's captaincy they have had
victories over New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and
England.
Pakistan have also drawn series with South Africa and West
Indies.
