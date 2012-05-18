KARACHI May 18 Pakistan's one-day and test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has said he will continue to play Twenty20 cricket despite being stripped of the captaincy for the short format and wants to be selected for the World Cup.

"I enjoy playing T20 cricket and I will continue to play at the domestic level. I have not given up hope of playing in the ICC World Cup in Sri Lanka this year," Misbah, who turns 38 next week, told reporters on Friday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) named Mohammad Hafeez as captain of the national Twenty20 team last week and dropped Misbah from the squad.

Misbah said it was the PCB's decision to appoint a younger captain for the Twenty20 format and he wished Hafeez well.

"Hafeez will be my vice-captain in the other formats and we already have a good understanding," he said.

The Pakistan selectors have decided to have separate test, one-day and T20 squads for next month's tour of Sri Lanka.

Misbah, who has played 34 tests, 89 one-day-internationals and 39 Twenty20 matches, said the tour would be tough but his team had the potential to improve their ranking.

"As a team we have progressed well in the last year and I am please at the progress we have made in fielding and fitness in particular," the batsman added.

Pakistan has not lost a test series since the tour to England in 2010. Under Misbah's captaincy they have had victories over New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and England.

Pakistan have also drawn series with South Africa and West Indies.