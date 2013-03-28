LAHORE, March 28 Pakistan's under fire captain Misbah-ul-Haq has ruled out quitting one-day internationals.

Misbah told reporters on Thursday that he had instead decided to adopt a more aggressive and positive approach to batting after being criticised for his slow displays.

"I have discussed this with all my players and they all agreed that overall we all needed to be more positive while batting and put aside fears of losing our wicket," Misbah said.

"They have all pushed me to play more shots and be more positive. I have no intentions of returning to play T20s for Pakistan. I have changed my batting style because I believe I can continue to play ODIs which I don't want to quit now."

Misbah, 38, who has been Pakistan's test captain since 2010 and ODI skipper since 2011, has come in for criticism in Pakistan for his batting and captaincy after his side were swamped 3-0 in the test series in South Africa and lost the one-day series 3-2.

"I have heard what the critics have had to say. It has fired me up and also made me reassess how I can play a more purposeful role for my team as a batsman and for myself," he said.