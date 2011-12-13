KARACHI Dec 13 Former Pakistan leg
spinner Mushtaq Ahmed, who is now employed in a coaching role
with England, has predicted a battle of spin between the two
countries when they meet in an upcoming series.
Mushtaq has been working as a spin bowling consultant with
England for last three years and was recently given a fresh
two-year contract by the England and Wales Cricket Board.
He will join the England team in the United Arab Emirates on
Jan. 4 as they prepare for a test and one-day series against
Pakistan in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
"England has been preparing hard for this series and I have
tried to convince them that they must learn to depend on spin if
they want to win in the Asian region," Ahmed told Reuters.
"I see this series as a big challenge for the English and
Pakistani spinners and there is going to be tough competition
between Swann (Graeme) and (Saeed) Ajmal, who are the best
off-spinners in the business today.
"It will depend on what sort of pitches are prepared for the
series but I sense they will give assistance to the slow
bowlers.
"But Swann and Ajmal are bowlers of a quality who can
trouble anyone, even on even tracks. Swann has been brilliant
for England in the last two years."
Ahmed, who played 52 tests and 144 one-day internationals,
said he enjoyed working with the English cricket set-up as they
had a very disciplined system.
"For me, coaching is a profession and my first job is to see
in this series that the English spinners do well. Emotions
become secondary when you are working as a professional," he
said.
The two sides play three tests and a one-day and Twenty20
series, which is taking place outside of Pakistan due to
security concerns.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
