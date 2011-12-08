CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh Dec 8 Batsman
Younus Khan warned Bangladesh to get ready to face yet another
onslaught from Pakistan's feared spinning attack as the teams
got ready for the two-test series that begins in Chittagong on
Friday.
Bangladesh struggled to put up any form of defence during
the recent one-dayers, with Pakistan spinners taking all 10
wickets in the final ODI to help the visitors to a 3-0 series
sweep.
Younus said Bangladesh could expect more of the same
treatment in the tests and, when asked if the hosts had any
chance of stretching the contest into a fifth day, he said:
"Nobody knows, only God knows how long they will survive.
"The spinners we have at the moment all are top grade,
especially Abdur Rehman is a top performer.
"He played excellent in the last few series. He was not
getting a chance in the one-day side because of other spinners.
But he got a chance last match and played very well."
Mohammad Hafeez, Rehman, Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik sent
Bangladesh into a spin during that third one-dayer earlier this
week, with the hosts losing their last nine wickets for 50 runs.
Younus said such performances would be a big boost for
Pakistan.
"Another good thing is all the spinners are in good form.
Bowlers win you test matches. In this context we can say we have
some match-winning bowlers," he said.
The seamers bowled only three overs for Pakistan in the
final one-dayer as they defended a modest 177-run total to post
their 22nd consecutive ODI win against Bangladesh.
The second test will be held in Dhaka from Dec. 17.
(Reporting by Azad Majumder, editing by Pritha Sarkar)