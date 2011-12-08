CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh Dec 8 Batsman Younus Khan warned Bangladesh to get ready to face yet another onslaught from Pakistan's feared spinning attack as the teams got ready for the two-test series that begins in Chittagong on Friday.

Bangladesh struggled to put up any form of defence during the recent one-dayers, with Pakistan spinners taking all 10 wickets in the final ODI to help the visitors to a 3-0 series sweep.

Younus said Bangladesh could expect more of the same treatment in the tests and, when asked if the hosts had any chance of stretching the contest into a fifth day, he said: "Nobody knows, only God knows how long they will survive.

"The spinners we have at the moment all are top grade, especially Abdur Rehman is a top performer.

"He played excellent in the last few series. He was not getting a chance in the one-day side because of other spinners. But he got a chance last match and played very well."

Mohammad Hafeez, Rehman, Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik sent Bangladesh into a spin during that third one-dayer earlier this week, with the hosts losing their last nine wickets for 50 runs.

Younus said such performances would be a big boost for Pakistan.

"Another good thing is all the spinners are in good form. Bowlers win you test matches. In this context we can say we have some match-winning bowlers," he said.

The seamers bowled only three overs for Pakistan in the final one-dayer as they defended a modest 177-run total to post their 22nd consecutive ODI win against Bangladesh.

The second test will be held in Dhaka from Dec. 17. (Reporting by Azad Majumder, editing by Pritha Sarkar)