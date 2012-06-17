KARACHI, July 17 The Pakistan C ricket Board ( PCB) h as hired sports psychologist Magbool Babri to counsel problem players including banned pace bowler Mohammad Amir.

Amir, 19, is serving a five-year ban following the spot-fixing scandal at the 2010 Lord's test against England. He has been ordered to attend regular anti-corruption lectures and hold sessions with a sports psychologist.

"I had a good two-hour session today with Amir today and the good thing is he responded well and realizes how he has damaged himself and Pakistan cricket with his actions," Babri told Reuters on Sunday.

PCB chief operating officer, Subhan Ahmad said the board had decided to hire a sports psychologist after a growing number of incidents of players going astray.

"Amir's case is a classic one. He went down the wrong path and took the wrong decisions because of his young age. We hope the players can be reformed with proper counseling," Ahmad said.

(Editing by John Mehaffey)