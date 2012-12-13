Cricket-India dismiss Bangladesh for 388 in first innings
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
KARACHI Dec 13 Sports psychologist Maqbool Babri will accompany the Pakistan cricket team on their tour of India this month for the first bilateral series between the two countries since 2007.
"It will be a high pressure tour and the T20 and ODI squads include some youngsters. So we are sending Dr Maqbool Babri with the team to India," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf told reporters on Thursday.
Babri was hired recently by the board to hold counseling sessions with fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who was jailed for corruption along with team mates Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif after a spot-fixing scandal in the 2010 Lord's test against England. (Editing by John Mehaffey)
WELLINGTON, Feb 12 New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has recovered from injury and is back in their limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said.
* Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mehedi hit fifties (Updates at close)