KARACHI May 25 Pakistani umpire Asad Rauf, who has been withdrawn from the Champions Trophy following media reports he was under investigation by Mumbai police, will clear his name, his elder brother Adnan said on Saturday.

Adnan Rauf told reporters that Asad had returned to his hometown Lahore but could not speak to them because of the code of conduct for umpires on the International Cricket Council (ICC) elite panel.

Asad Rauf, 57, who has officiated 48 tests and 98 one-day internationals, was removed from the Champions Trophy panel this week by the sport's world governing body.

That decision followed Indian media reports that he was allegedly under investigation in the Indian Premier League (IPL)spot-fixing scandal which has led to the arrest of three cricketers.

The ICC said it was in Asad's best interests that he did not participate in next month's tournament in England.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has distanced itself from the controversy, saying it had not been involved in Rauf's appointment to work in the IPL.

"My brother is clean and is obviously upset with the way the Indian media has made insinuations and been hysterical about his involvement in the scandal," Adnan said.

"He has returned home after completing his assignment and he will definitely come out clean. He will fight to any extent to let everyone know he is clean of any corruption," he added.

Adnan said his brother had no links with any bookmakers and had always strictly adhered to the ICC code of conduct for umpires.

The PCB last month banned test umpire Nadeem Ghouri for four years after he was found discussing spot-fixing offers during a sting operation by an Indian news channel whose reporter posed as a bookmaker.

