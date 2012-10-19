KARACHI Oct 19 Experienced all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has been fined 100,000 Pakistani rupees ($1,000) by the Pakistan Cricket Board for criticising captain Mohammad Hafeez after the World Twenty20.

Razzaq spoke to the media on the team's return from the tournament in Sri Lanka and blamed Hafeez for taking a unilateral decision to drop him for the semi-final defeat by the hosts.

"Razzaq has been fined and reprimanded after he and Hafeez both met with the board chairman. Razzaq has accepted he breached the code of conduct and regretted his remarks," PCB media manager Nadeem Sarwar said. ($1 = 95.4000 Pakistani rupees)