KARACHI, Sept 14 Pakistan's captain Misbah-ul-Haq and his players came under fire after losing the second test to Zimbabwe on Saturday and dropping to sixth in the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings.

"Misbah has given all he could to Pakistan cricket as captain. There is now a predictability and staleness in his captaincy and our brand of cricket," former captain Ramiz Raja said after the unexpected, 24-run defeat in Harare.

"This is the right time now to have a new captain and introduce some new players. The defeat is embarrassing, frustrating and shameful.

"No one likes to back a losing side," Ramiz added. "We need to rethink our priorities and set a new direction or else people will stop following cricket."

"We have hit rock bottom as a cricket nation," former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said, while Mushtaq Ahmed said he feared for the team in the test and one-day series against number one test nation South Africa starting next month in Abu Dhabi.

"If we can't beat Zimbabwe then we are going to face a torrid time against South Africa," former test leg-spinner Mushtaq said.

The win allowed cash-strapped Zimbabwe, who had not beaten a top test-playing nation in more than a decade, to square the two-match series.

"We played our worst cricket against a nation that is struggling with internal problems and whose players were not even in the right frame of mind for this series because of their pay dispute with their board," former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said. (Editing by Clare Fallon)