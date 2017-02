CHITTAGONG Dec 12 Pakistan beat Bangladesh by an innings and 184 runs in the first test on the fourth day in Chittagong on Monday.

Scores: Bangladesh 135 all out & 275-9 (Nazimuddin 78, Shakib Al Hasan 51) v Pakistan 594-5 declared (Younus Khan 200 not out, Mohammad Hafeez 143, Asad Shafiq 104, Taufiq Umar 61) (Reporting by Azad Majumder, Editing by Peter Rutherford)