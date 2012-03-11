UPDATE 1-Cricket-Brilliant Tahir spins South Africa to victory
* First loss for New Zealand at home this summer (Adds quotes)
DHAKA, March 11 Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in the opening match of the Asia Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.
Scores: Pakistan 262-8 in 50 overs (Mohammad Hafeez 89, Nasir Jamshed 54) v Bangladesh 241 in 48.1 overs (Tamim Iqbal 64, Shakib Al Hasan 64)
Feb 17 West Indies' Marlon Samuels has been cleared to bowl again after serving a 12-month ban for an illegal bowling action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is confident his back problem will not flare up during the team's four-test series in India, the 29-year-old said on Thursday.