Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
June 9 Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 76 runs in the second one-day international at the Pallakele Stadium in Kandy on Saturday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 280-4 off 50 overs; Pakistan 204 all out off in 46.2 overs. (Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root is set to be named as England's test captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge, the BBC and Sky Sports television reported.