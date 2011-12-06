UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series India v Bangladesh scoreboard

Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first and final Test between India and Bangladesh on Friday in Hyderabad, India India 1st innings (Overnight: 356-3) L. Rahul b Ahmed 2 M. Vijay b T. Islam 108 C. Pujara c Rahim b M. Hasan 83 V. Kohli lbw b T. Islam 204 A. Rahane c M. Ha