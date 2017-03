UPDATE 2-Cricket-Pujara, Rahane keep India afloat in second test

BENGALURU, March 6 Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane shared an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 93 to keep alive India's hopes of a series-levelling win over Australia, giving the hosts a lead of 126 on a see-saw third day of the second test on Monday.