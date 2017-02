July 19 West Indies and Pakistan tied the third one-day international at Beausejour Stadium in St Lucia on Friday.

Scores:

Pakistan 229 for six in 50 overs (Misbah-ul-Haq 75, Umar Akmal 40 not out; Jason Holder 2-40)

West Indies 229 for nine in 50 overs (Lendl Simmonds 75, Marlon Samuels 46; Saeed Ajmal 3-36, Junaid Khan 3-54)

The five-match series is level at 1-1.