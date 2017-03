Aug 24 Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 19 runs in the second Twenty20 international at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

Scores: Pakistan 179 for one off 20 overs (Ahmed Shehzad 98 not out, Mohammad Hafeez 54 not out) v Zimbabwe 160 for six off 20 overs (Mohammad Hafeez 3-30).

Pakistan win series 2-0. (Compiled by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Pritha Sarkar)