Aug 29 Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 90 runs in the second one-day international at Harare Sports Club on Thursday to level the series at 1-1.

Scores:

Pakistan 299 for four wickets in 50 overs (Mohammad Hafeez 136 not out, Umar Amin 59; Brian Vitori 2-68)

Zimbabwe 209 all out in 42.4 overs (Brendan Taylor 79; Junaid Khan 4-15).