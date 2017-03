Aug 31 Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 108 runs in the third one-day international at Harare Sports Club on Saturday to win the three-match series 2-1.

Scores:

Pakistan 260 for six wickets in 50 overs (Misbah-ul-Haq 67, Ahmed Shehzad; T. Chatara 3-48)

Zimbabwe 152 all out in 40 overs (M. Waller 48; Saeed Ajmal 2-15). (Compiled By Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Alan Baldwin)