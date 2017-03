Nov 27 Pakistan beat South Africa by one run in a rain-hit second one-day international at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday to win the three-match series by taking a 2-0 lead: Pakistan 262 off 45 overs (Ahmed Shehzad 102; D. Steyn 6-39) South Africa 261-6 off 45 overs (H. Amla 98, AB de Villiers 74; Junaid Khan 3-42). (Compiled by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Mark Meadows; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)