Nov 30 South Africa beat Pakistan by four wickets in the third and final one-day international in Pretoria on Saturday. Scores: Pakistan 179 in 46.5 overs (Misbah-ul-Haq 79 not out; V. Philander 3-26) South Africa 181-6 off 38.4 overs (AB de Villiers 48 not out; Saeed Ajmal 2-34).