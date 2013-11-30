UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia paceman Starc out of India series with injury
* Joins Mitchell Marsh on the sidelines (Adds quotes details)
Nov 30 South Africa beat Pakistan by four wickets in the third and final one-day international in Pretoria on Saturday. Scores: Pakistan 179 in 46.5 overs (Misbah-ul-Haq 79 not out; V. Philander 3-26) South Africa 181-6 off 38.4 overs (AB de Villiers 48 not out; Saeed Ajmal 2-34). (Compiled by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Justin Palmer; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)
BENGALURU, March 10 Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc has been ruled out of the remaining two tests of the series against India with a stress fracture to his right foot, the country's cricket board said on Friday.
March 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Friday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 494 (K. Mendis 194, A. Gunaratne 85, N. Dickwella 75, D. Perera 51; M. Hasan 4-113) Bangladesh 1st innings 312 (M. Rahim 85, S. Sarkar 71, T. Iqbal 57) Sri Lanka 2nd innings D. Karunaratne c Mahmudullah b Ahmed 32 U. Tharanga not out 4