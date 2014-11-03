Nov 3 Pakistan beat Australia by 356 runs in the second and final test in Abu Dhabi on Monday to complete a 2-0 series victory.

Resuming on 143-4 and needing to bat out three sessions to force a draw, Australia folded for 246 in their second innings after lunch.

Steve Smith (97) topscored for them, adding 107 runs with Mitchell Marsh (47) as the duo defied Pakistan for major part of the morning session.

Left-arm spinner Zulfiqar Babar was the pick of the Pakistani bowlers, claiming five for 120.

Pakistan had won the first test in Dubai by 221 runs. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)