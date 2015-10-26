DUBAI Oct 26 Pakistan overcame belligerent resistance from England's tail-enders to win the second test by 178 runs on Monday after bowling out the visitors for 312 with 6.3 overs remaining on the final day.

Victory put Pakistan 1-0 up in the three-game series and ensures they maintain the record of never having lost a series in their adopted home of the United Arab Emirates.

Starting the final day on 130 for three and chasing an unlikely 491 to win, England slumped to 193 for seven after lunch.

Stuart Broad (30), Mark Wood (29) and Adil Rashid (61) resisted well to take the game into the final session before Rashid was last man out, caught attempting a drive through the covers. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)