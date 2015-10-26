Cricket-Pakistan squad for three-test series against West Indies
April 5 Pakistan selectors named the following 16-member squad for the three-test series against West Indies that starts in Kingston on April 21:
DUBAI Oct 26 Pakistan overcame belligerent resistance from England's tail-enders to win the second test by 178 runs on Monday after bowling out the visitors for 312 with 6.3 overs remaining on the final day.
Victory put Pakistan 1-0 up in the three-game series and ensures they maintain the record of never having lost a series in their adopted home of the United Arab Emirates.
Starting the final day on 130 for three and chasing an unlikely 491 to win, England slumped to 193 for seven after lunch.
Stuart Broad (30), Mark Wood (29) and Adil Rashid (61) resisted well to take the game into the final session before Rashid was last man out, caught attempting a drive through the covers. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
NEW DELHI, April 5 Contrary to popular belief, Twenty20 cricket rewards brains as well as brawn with the smartest spinners able to find a way to nullify the most explosive batsmen, according to wily Indian Premier League (IPL) veteran Amit Mishra.
MUMBAI, April 5 Despite being around for a decade and dragged through a fixing controversy in 2013, the Indian Premier League (IPL) seems to have lost none of its lustre, as the 10th edition of the tournament gets underway on Wednesday.