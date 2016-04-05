April 5 Wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed has replaced Shahid Afridi as Pakistan's Twenty20 captain, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Afridi quit as captain on Sunday after Pakistan's disappointing performance in the recent World Twenty20, where they lost three of their four pool matches and failed to reach the semi-finals.

Sarfraz was made vice-captain of Pakistan's ODI and Twenty20 international squads last year and the PCB moved quickly to name him as Afridi's successor in the game's shortest format.

"I spoke to Sarfraz this morning and conveyed to him that he was our natural choice for this position. His appointment is open-ended. I wish him good luck in his new role," PCB Chairman Shahryar Khan said in a statement.

Despite resigning as skipper, Afridi said he wanted to continue as a player for the Twenty20 side. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)