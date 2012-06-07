Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
KANDY, June 7 Scoreboard in the first one-day international between Sri lanka and Pakistan at the Pallakele Stadium on Thursday.
Sri Lanka innings M.Jayawardene lbw b Gul 3 T.Dilshan c Ajmal b Gul 5 K.Sangakkara lbw b Sami 9 D.Chandimal b Gul 0 U.Tharanga b Hafeez 10 A Mathews c Misbah b Sami 0 L.Thirimanne not out 42 T.Perera lbw b Hafeez 17 N.Kulasekara c Tanvir b Sami 18 R.Herath not out 0 Extras (lb-7 nb-1 w-23) 31 Total (for eight wickets, 42 overs) 135
Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-12 3-25 4-40 5-41 6-56 7-81 8-131.
Did not bat: L.Malinga.
Bowling: Gul 9-2-24-3 (12w), Tanvir 8-0-30-0 (4w 11nb), Sami 6-2-19-3 (2w), Hafeez 10-3-20-2, Ajmal 5-0-23-0, Afridi 4-2-12-0 (5w).
Pakistan innings Mohammad Hafeez st Sangakkara b Herath 37 Azhar Ali c Sangakkara b Malinga 3 Younus Khan b Kulasekara 5 Misbah-ul-Haq run out 30 Umar Akmal not out 36 Shahid Afridi not out 2 Extras (b-2 lb-13 w-7) 22 Total (for four wickets, 34.1 overs) 135
Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-27 3-78 4-133.
Did not bat: Sarfraz Ahmed, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Sami.
Bowling: Malinga 7-2-24-1 (1w), Kulasekara 9-3-29-1 (3w), Mathews 6-1-18-0 (1w), Perera 6.1-0-31-0 (2w), Herath 6-0-18-1.
Result: Pakistan won by six wickets (D/L method) (Editing by John Mehaffey)
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
