KANDY, June 7 Scoreboard in the first one-day international between Sri lanka and Pakistan at the Pallakele Stadium on Thursday.

Sri Lanka innings M.Jayawardene lbw b Gul 3 T.Dilshan c Ajmal b Gul 5 K.Sangakkara lbw b Sami 9 D.Chandimal b Gul 0 U.Tharanga b Hafeez 10 A Mathews c Misbah b Sami 0 L.Thirimanne not out 42 T.Perera lbw b Hafeez 17 N.Kulasekara c Tanvir b Sami 18 R.Herath not out 0 Extras (lb-7 nb-1 w-23) 31 Total (for eight wickets, 42 overs) 135

Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-12 3-25 4-40 5-41 6-56 7-81 8-131.

Did not bat: L.Malinga.

Bowling: Gul 9-2-24-3 (12w), Tanvir 8-0-30-0 (4w 11nb), Sami 6-2-19-3 (2w), Hafeez 10-3-20-2, Ajmal 5-0-23-0, Afridi 4-2-12-0 (5w).

Pakistan innings Mohammad Hafeez st Sangakkara b Herath 37 Azhar Ali c Sangakkara b Malinga 3 Younus Khan b Kulasekara 5 Misbah-ul-Haq run out 30 Umar Akmal not out 36 Shahid Afridi not out 2 Extras (b-2 lb-13 w-7) 22 Total (for four wickets, 34.1 overs) 135

Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-27 3-78 4-133.

Did not bat: Sarfraz Ahmed, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Sami.

Bowling: Malinga 7-2-24-1 (1w), Kulasekara 9-3-29-1 (3w), Mathews 6-1-18-0 (1w), Perera 6.1-0-31-0 (2w), Herath 6-0-18-1.

Result: Pakistan won by six wickets (D/L method)