Colombo, July 3 Scoreboard at tea on the fourth
day of the second test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on
Tuesday.
Pakistan first innings 551-6 declared
Sri Lanka first innings (70-1 overnight)
Tharanga Paranavitana c Azhar b Junaid 0
Tillakaratne Dilshan not out 85
Kumar Sangakkara not out 90
Extras (lb-3) 3
Total (one wicket, 56 overs) 178
Fall of wicket: 1-11.
Still to bat: M. Jayawardene, T. Samaraweera, A. Mathews, P.
Jayawardene, N. Kulasekara, S. Randiv, R. Herath, N. Pradeep.
Bowling: Cheema 12-4-46-0, Junaid 12-2-41-1, Ajmal
15-0-47-0, Rehman 12-2-28-0, Hafeeez 5-0-13-0.
(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)