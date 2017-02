CHITTAGONG, Dec 12 Scoreboard after Pakistan beat Bangladesh by an innings and 184 runs in the first test on the fourth day in Chittagong on Monday.

Bangladesh first innings 135 all out

Pakistan first innings 594-5 declared

Bangladesh second innings: Tamim Iqbal b Mohammad Hafeez 15 Nazimuddin c Ajmal b Abdur Rehman 78 Shahriar Nafees lbw b Saeed Ajmal 28 Mohammad Ashraful c Hafeez b Abdur Rehman 0 Nasir Hossain c Hafeez b Aizaz Cheema 3 Shakib Al Hasan b Abdur Rehman 51 Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Abdur Rehman 49 Mahmudullah b Saeed Ajmal 0 Elias Sunny not out 20 Shahadat Hossain c Gul b Aizaz Cheema 21 Rubel Hossain (injured) -

Extras (b-2 lb-5 nb-3) 10

Total (all out; 82.3 overs) 275

Fall of wickets: 1-24 2-74 3-75 4-80 5-158 6-205 7-210 8-252 9-275

Bowling: Umar Gul 13-2-45-0 (nb-3), Aizaz Cheema 7.3-1-40-2, Mohammad Hafeez 7-2-21-1, Saeed Ajmal 26-7-74-2, Abdur Rehman 30-7-88-4 (Compiled by Azad Majumder; Editing by Peter Rutherford)