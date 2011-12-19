DHAKA, Dec 19 Scoreboard at the close on the third day of the second and final test between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Monday.

Bangladesh first innings 338 (Shakib Al Hasan 144, Shahriar Nafees 97)

Pakistan first innings (overnight 87-1) Mohammad Hafeez c Rahim b Nazmul Hossain 14 Taufiq Umar c Nafees b Nazmul Hossain 130 Azhar Ali c Rahim b Shakib Al Hasan 57 Younus Khan not out 48 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 26 Extras: (lb-1, nb-15) 17

Total: (three wickets; 96 overs) 292

Fall of wicket: 1-23, 2-150, 3-245

To bat: Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Abdur Rehman, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Aizaz Cheema.

Bowling (to date): Shahadat Hossain 13-1-63-0 (nb-6), Robiul Islam 18-3-65-0 (nb-6), Nazmul Hossain 20-4-51-2 , Mahmudullah 12-2-29-0, Shakib Al Hasan 18-5-28-1, Elias Sunny 8-0-36-0, Nasir Hossain 7-0-19-0

