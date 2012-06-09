June 9 Scoreboard in the second one-day international between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Pallakele Stadium in Kandy on Saturday.

Sri Lanka innings U.Tharanga c Sarfraz b Tanvir 18 T.Dilshan not out 119 K.Sangakkara c and b Hafeez 18 D.Chandimal lbw b Afridi 32 M.Jayawardene b Ajmal 53 T.Perera not out 24 Extras (b-1 lb-7 nb-1 w-7) 16 Total (for four four wickets, 50 overs) 280

Fall of wickets: 1-37 2-84 3-154 4-240.

Did not bat: A.Mathews, L.Thirimanne, N.Kulasekara, R Herath, L Malinga.

Bowling: Gul 9-0-58-0, Tanvir 9-1-51-1 (1w 1nb), Afridi 10-0-50-1 (1w), Rahat 4-0-34-0 (3w), Ajmal 10-0-49-1, Hafeez 8-1-30-1.

Pakistan innings Mohammad Hafeez c and b Perera 14 Azhar Ali b Kulasekara 96 Younus Khan c Sangakkara b Perera 4 Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Perera 27 Umar Akmal c Sangakkara b Perera 3 Shahid Afridi c Sangakkara b Malinga 17 Sarfraz Ahmed lbw b Kulasekara 20 Sohail Tanvir c Tharanga b Perera 3 Umar Gul lbw b Perera 14 Saeed Ajmal c Sangakakkara b Malinga 4 Rahat Ali not out 0 Extras (lb-2) 2 Total (all out, 46.2 overs) 204

Fall of wickets: 1-48, 2-78, 3-127, 4-139, 5-157, 6-165, 7-170, 8-197, 9-204 10-204.

Bowling: Kulasekara 8.2-1-33-2, Malinga 8-1-40-2, Mathews 10-0-48-0, Perera 10-0-44-6, Herath 10-1-37-0,

Result: Sri Lanka won by 76 runs.

