Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
June 9 Scoreboard in the second one-day international between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Pallakele Stadium in Kandy on Saturday.
Sri Lanka innings U.Tharanga c Sarfraz b Tanvir 18 T.Dilshan not out 119 K.Sangakkara c and b Hafeez 18 D.Chandimal lbw b Afridi 32 M.Jayawardene b Ajmal 53 T.Perera not out 24 Extras (b-1 lb-7 nb-1 w-7) 16 Total (for four four wickets, 50 overs) 280
Fall of wickets: 1-37 2-84 3-154 4-240.
Did not bat: A.Mathews, L.Thirimanne, N.Kulasekara, R Herath, L Malinga.
Bowling: Gul 9-0-58-0, Tanvir 9-1-51-1 (1w 1nb), Afridi 10-0-50-1 (1w), Rahat 4-0-34-0 (3w), Ajmal 10-0-49-1, Hafeez 8-1-30-1.
Pakistan innings Mohammad Hafeez c and b Perera 14 Azhar Ali b Kulasekara 96 Younus Khan c Sangakkara b Perera 4 Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Perera 27 Umar Akmal c Sangakkara b Perera 3 Shahid Afridi c Sangakkara b Malinga 17 Sarfraz Ahmed lbw b Kulasekara 20 Sohail Tanvir c Tharanga b Perera 3 Umar Gul lbw b Perera 14 Saeed Ajmal c Sangakakkara b Malinga 4 Rahat Ali not out 0 Extras (lb-2) 2 Total (all out, 46.2 overs) 204
Fall of wickets: 1-48, 2-78, 3-127, 4-139, 5-157, 6-165, 7-170, 8-197, 9-204 10-204.
Bowling: Kulasekara 8.2-1-33-2, Malinga 8-1-40-2, Mathews 10-0-48-0, Perera 10-0-44-6, Herath 10-1-37-0,
Result: Sri Lanka won by 76 runs.
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
