CHITTAGONG, Dec 10 (Reuters)- Scoreboard at the close of
play on the second day of the first test between Bangladesh and
Pakistan in Chittagong on Saturday.
Bangladesh first innings 135 all out
Pakistan first innings (132-0 overnight)
Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Elias Sunny 143
Taufiq Umar lbw b Mahmudullah 61
Azhar Ali c Rahim b Shahadat Hossain 26
Younus Khan not out 96
Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Elias Sunny 20
Asad Shafiq not out 40
Extras (b-1 w-1 lb 18, nb-9) 29
Total (four wickets; 128 overs) 415
Fall of wickets: 1-164 2-220 3-265 4-311
To bat: Adnan Akmal, Saeed Ajmal, Abdur Rehman, Umar Gul,
Aizaz Cheema
Bowling: Shahadat Hossain 18-3-71-1 (w-1 nb-5), Rubel
Hossain 18-1-65-0 (nb-4), Mahmudullah 27-7-83-1, Shakib Al Hasan
29-6-85-0, Elias Sunny 33-5-81-2, Nasir Hossain 1-0-1-0,
Mohammad Ashraful 2-0-10-0
(Compiled by Azad Majumder; Editing by Peter Rutherford)