DHAKA, Dec 20 Scoreboard at the close of the fourth day of the second and final test between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Tuesday.

Bangladesh first innings 338 (Shakib Al Hasan 144, Shahriar Nafees 97)

Pakistan first innings (overnight 292-3) Mohammad Hafeez c Rahim b Nazmul Hossain 14 Taufiq Umar c Nafees b Nazmul Hossain 130 Azhar Ali c Rahim b Shakib Al Hasan 57 Younus Khan c Rahim b Elias Sunny 49 Misbah-ul-Haq c Mahmudullah b Shakib Al Hasan 70 Asad Shafiq lbw b Robiul Islam 42 Adnan Akmal st Rahim b Shakib Al Hasan 53 Abdur Rehman c Mahmudullah b Shakib Al Hasan 24 Umar Gul c Sunny b Shakib Al Hasan 11 Saeed Ajmal b Shakib Al Hasan 0 Aizaz Cheema not out 1 Extras: (lb-3, nb-16) 19 Total: (all out; 154.5 overs) 470

Fall of wickets: 1-23 2-150 3-245 4-293 5-359 6-389 7-430 8-464 9-465

Bowling: Shahadat Hossain 16-1-82-0 (nb-6), Robiul Islam 23-3-78-1 (nb-6), Nazmul Hossain 24-5-61-2 , Mahmudullah 15-2-45-0, Shakib Al Hasan 40.5-7-82-6, Elias Sunny 27-4-95-1, Nasir Hossain 9-0-24-0.

Bangladesh second innings Tamim Iqbal c Misbah b Umar Gul 21 Nazimuddin b Abdur Rehman 12 Shahriar Nafees lbw b Umar Gul 0 Mahmudullah c Rehman b Aizaz Cheema 32 Nasir Hossain not out 30 Shakib Al Hasan c Azhar b Aizaz Cheema 6 Mushfiqur Rahim not out 7 Extras (b-5 lb-1) 6 Total (for five wickets; 35 overs) 114

Fall of wickets: 1-24 2-24 3-54 4-76 5-95

To bat: Nazmul Hossain, Elias Sunny, Shahadat Hossain, Robiul Islam

Bowling: Umar Gul 7-1-23-2, Aizaz Cheema 10-1-41-2, Abdur Rehman 13-5-25-1, Saeed Ajmal 5-1-19-0

(Editing by Toby Davis. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more cricket stories