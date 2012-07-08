KANDY, Sri Lanka, July 8 Scoreboard at the end
of Pakistan's first innings against Sri Lanka on the opening day
of the third and final test at the Pallakele Stadium on Sunday.
Pakistan first innings
Mohammad Hafeez b Perera 22
Taufeeq Umar lbw b Perera 29
Azhar Ali c Samaraweera b Perera 0
Younus Khan c P Jayawardene b Kulasekara 0
Misbah-ul-Haq c P Jayawardene b Perera 40
Asad Shafiq c P. Jayawardene b Herath 75
Adnan Akmal b Herath 24
Mohammad Sami c Perera b Mathews 9
Umar Gul b Kulasekara 7
Saeed Ajmal lbw b Herath 6
Junaid Khan not out 3
Extras (lb-11) 11
Total (all out; 72.5 overs) 226
Fall of wickets: 1-35 2-41 3-50 4-56 5-141 6-175 7-198 8-217
9-217
Bowling: Kulasekara 16-4-44-2, Perera 18-5-63-4, Mathews
8-3-20-1, Herath 18.5-6-40-3, Fernando 12-1-48-0
Sri Lanka lead three-test series 1-0.
(Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)