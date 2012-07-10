KANDY, Sri Lanka, July 10 Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the third and final test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Pallekele Stadium on Tuesday.

Pakistan first innings 226 (Asad Shafiq 75; Thisara Perera 4-63; Rangana Herath 3-40)

Sri Lanka first innings (44-3 overnight) Tharanga Paranavitana b Ajmal 75 Dinesh Chandimal lbw b Junaid 8 Kumar Sangakkara b Junaid 0 Mahela Jayawardene lbw b Sami 12 Thilan Samaraweera lbw b Ajmal 73 Angelo Mathews c Shafiq b Junaid 9 Prasanna Jayawardene not out 11 Thisara Perera not out 4 Extras (b-15, lb-6, nb-1, w-6) 28 Total (six wickets, 75 overs) 220

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-14, 3-44, 4-187, 5-200, 6-204.

Still to bat: N. Kulasekara, R. Herath, D. Fernando.

Bowling: Gul 17-3-53-0 (w-1), Junaid 23-3-51-3, Sami 15-1-58-1 (w-1), Ajmal 16-5-27-2, Younus 3-0-9-0 (nb-1), Hafeez 1-0-1-0.