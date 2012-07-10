Cricket-Pakistan's Afridi retires from international cricket
Feb 20 Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has announced his retirement from international cricket, but said he wants to play in his country's domestic league for two more years.
KANDY, Sri Lanka, July 10 Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the third and final test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Pallekele Stadium on Tuesday.
Pakistan first innings 226 (Asad Shafiq 75; Thisara Perera 4-63; Rangana Herath 3-40)
Sri Lanka first innings (44-3 overnight) Tharanga Paranavitana b Ajmal 75 Dinesh Chandimal lbw b Junaid 8 Kumar Sangakkara b Junaid 0 Mahela Jayawardene lbw b Sami 12 Thilan Samaraweera lbw b Ajmal 73 Angelo Mathews c Shafiq b Junaid 9 Prasanna Jayawardene not out 11 Thisara Perera not out 4 Extras (b-15, lb-6, nb-1, w-6) 28 Total (six wickets, 75 overs) 220
Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-14, 3-44, 4-187, 5-200, 6-204.
Still to bat: N. Kulasekara, R. Herath, D. Fernando.
Bowling: Gul 17-3-53-0 (w-1), Junaid 23-3-51-3, Sami 15-1-58-1 (w-1), Ajmal 16-5-27-2, Younus 3-0-9-0 (nb-1), Hafeez 1-0-1-0. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
