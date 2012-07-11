KANDY, Sri Lanka, July 11 Scoreboard at the close of the fourth day of the third and final test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Pallekele Stadium on Wednesday.

Pakistan first innings 226 (Asad Shafiq 75; T Perera 4-63)

Sri Lanka first innings 337 (T Paranavitana 75, T Samaraweera 73, T Perera 75; Junaid Khan 5-70)

Pakistan second innings (overnight 27-1) Mohammad Hafeez c Paranavitana b Fernando 52 Taufiq Umar lbw b Kulasekara 4 Azhar Ali c P. Jayawardene b Fernando 136 Younus Khan c Paranavitana b Herath 19 Misbah-ul-Haq c M. Jayawardene b Herath 5 Asad Shafiq not out 55 Mohammad Sami lbw b Fernando 3 Umar Gul lbw b Herath 0 Saeed Ajmal lbw b Herath 5 Adnan Akmal not out 0 Extras (b 6, lb 8, w 6) 20 Total (for eight wickets; 104 overs) 299

Fall of wickets: 1-16 2-110 3-158 4-176 5-276 6-280 7-281 8-299

Bowling:

Kulasekara 22-8-50-1, Perera 17-1-66-0 (w-1), Herath 32-4-64-4, Fernando 20-1-65-3 (w-1), Mathews 12-0-38-0, T. Samaraweera 1-0-2-0