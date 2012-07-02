COLOMBO, July 2 Scoreboard at close on the third
day of the second test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Monday.
Mohammad Hafeez b Herath 196
Taufiq Umar c P Jayawardene b Mathews 65
Azhar Ali c Kulasekera b Randiv 157
Younis Khan lbw b Herath 32
Misbah-ul-Haq not out 66
Asad Shafiq run out 2
Adnan Akmal c Dilshan b Herath 5
Abdur Rehman not out 18
Extras (lb-5, nb-4, w-1) 10
Total (six wickets declared, 147 overs) 551
Fall of wickets: 1-78, 2-365, 3-435, 4-486, 5-491, 6-519.
Did not bat: Saeed Ajmal, Aizaz Cheema, Junaid Khan.
Bowling: Kulasekera 27-6-84-0, Mathews 15-1-55-1(nb-1),
Pradeep 24-3-103-0 (nb-3, w-1), Randiv 31-0-131-1, Herath
49-5-164-3, Dilshan 1-0-9-0.
Sri Lanka first innings
T. Paranavitana c Azhar b Junaid 0
T. Dilshan not out 46
K. Sangakkara not out 22
Extras (lb-2) 2
Total (one wicket, 15 overs) 70
To bat: M. Jayawardene, T. Samaraweera, A. Mathews, P.
Jayawardene, N. Kulasekara, S..Randiv, R. Herath, N. Pradeep
Fall of wicket: 1-11
Bowling (to date): Cheema 6-1-31-0, Junaid 6-1-22-1, Ajmal
2-0-11-0, Rehman 1-0-4-0.
